Aperio Group LLC Has $5.30 Million Position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,185 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $16.42.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

