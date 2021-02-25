Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $80,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $206.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $213.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

