Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,759 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

WTFC stock opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

