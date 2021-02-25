Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.3% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,475 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 73,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 56,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 41,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,069,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $355,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,777 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

