AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock Price Up 5%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.74. 1,766,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,915,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQB. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $545.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, Director Richard L. Huber acquired 10,000 shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $463,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 514,747 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $573,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

