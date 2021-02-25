Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 455,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Argan were worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 309,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 74,283 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 267.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

