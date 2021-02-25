Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) rose 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 117,985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 461% from the average daily volume of 21,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

ARDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

