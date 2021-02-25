Arizona State Retirement System Invests $124,000 in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,366,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,876,000 after buying an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at about $24,188,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,526,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 542,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at about $2,470,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

FLDM opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

