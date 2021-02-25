Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CFO Christopher Stansbury Sells 12,500 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,249,500.00.

NYSE ARW traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.88. 515,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,335. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.61.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

