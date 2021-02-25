Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Arvinas worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after buying an additional 106,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after buying an additional 762,484 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,907,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARVN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,021.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,466,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,759,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,959 shares of company stock worth $8,305,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

