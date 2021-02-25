Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Trading Up 5.6%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 13,654,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 21,875,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gabelli cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Assertio news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 6,784,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $2,510,203.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 562.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 307,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Assertio by 5,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

About Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

