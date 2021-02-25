Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. 385,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,298. Astronics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $541.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Astronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRO shares. Truist raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Astronics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.