AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATRC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.41. 918,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

ATRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $930,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

