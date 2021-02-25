Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.14

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.60.

Get Aurizon alerts:

In related news, insider Lyell Strambi acquired 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.97 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,997.75 ($28,569.82).

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.