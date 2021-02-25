Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

In related news, insider Wayne Hubert purchased 595,500 shares of Austral Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,358.50 ($79,541.79).

Austral Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in South America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Guanaco/Amancaya gold and silver mine located to the south east of Antofagasta in Northern Chile.

