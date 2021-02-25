Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avangrid stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. 970,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

