Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

AXLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $219.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Axcella Health news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 1,201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 58,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.