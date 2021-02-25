Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Down 5.8%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $300.00 and last traded at $304.01. 12,202,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 10,678,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.32.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

