Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.4% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,589,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 567,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $75,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,757,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

