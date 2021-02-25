Bank of America Downgrades The Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Underperform

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KR. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.