Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS.

Shares of BMO stock traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,474. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $86.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

