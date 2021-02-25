Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.91 ($81.07).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAS. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Basf stock traded down €0.67 ($0.79) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €68.32 ($80.38). 2,823,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97. Basf has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €69.24 ($81.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

