BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 22.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 64.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,441,000 after acquiring an additional 869,989 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 71.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,865,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,354,000 after acquiring an additional 776,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 13.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,426,000 after acquiring an additional 721,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.6816 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.