Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 369,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,068,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

BLCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $24.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.