Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

NWG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a top pick rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 165 ($2.16).

Shares of LON NWG traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 186.55 ($2.44). The company had a trading volume of 13,903,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,794,222. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 189.55 ($2.48). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.59. The stock has a market cap of £22.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

