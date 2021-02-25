BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Up 6.9%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.72. 236,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 318,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

BYSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $537.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

