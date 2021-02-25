BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Hold Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BIGC. William Blair initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BigCommerce from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $94.50 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a sell rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.19.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,714,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,665,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

