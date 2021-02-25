Bitcoin Incognito Market Cap Hits $129,513.27 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $129,513.27 and $214.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.