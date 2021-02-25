Bitradio (BRO) Hits Market Cap of $98,089.43

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Bitradio has a market cap of $98,089.43 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011638 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,674,652 coins and its circulating supply is 9,674,648 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

