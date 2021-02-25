Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 610,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 693,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

