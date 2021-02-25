BlackRock Inc. Buys 35,317 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.05% of Quaker Chemical worth $499,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KWR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $294.90 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 819.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

