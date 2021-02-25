BlueScope Steel Limited (BSL.AX) (ASX:BSL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06

BlueScope Steel Limited (BSL.AX) (ASX:BSL) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$9.95.

Get BlueScope Steel Limited (BSL.AX) alerts:

In other BlueScope Steel Limited (BSL.AX) news, insider Mark Vassella 252,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. Also, insider John Bevan 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Limited (BSL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel Limited (BSL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.