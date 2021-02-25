Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Up 8.5%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s share price shot up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $65.52. 1,650,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 715,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $3,310,001.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96,333 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

