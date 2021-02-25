Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Up 8.5%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s share price shot up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $65.52. 1,650,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 715,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85.
In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $3,310,001.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96,333 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter.
About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
