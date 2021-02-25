Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), but opened at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02), with a volume of 546,534 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.20 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

