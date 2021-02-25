Bp Plc Has $496,000 Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,212,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 779,923 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 789,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 202,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.

Separately, HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

