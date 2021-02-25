Bp Plc Invests $451,000 in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Bp Plc bought a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zendesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $3,280,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,966.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,804 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,701. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $150.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.64 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average of $123.35.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

