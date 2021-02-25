Bp Plc Purchases Shares of 1,321 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Bp Plc purchased a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in BeiGene by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BeiGene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 92.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $334.90 on Thursday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.71.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total value of $401,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $76,484,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,368,883 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

