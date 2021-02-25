Bp Plc Trims Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,821 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other The Western Union news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,012. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WU opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.