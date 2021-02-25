Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) (LON:BAR) Shares Gap Down to $153.00

Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) (LON:BAR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 153 ($2.00), but opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.93). Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.92), with a volume of 14,460 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.64. The stock has a market cap of £24.55 million and a PE ratio of 11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) Company Profile (LON:BAR)

Brand Architekts Group plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom, rest of European countries, and internationally. The company offers skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, men's products, and gifting products, as well as accessories under the Super Facialist, Dr SALTS+, Dirty Works, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Architekts Group plc (BAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.