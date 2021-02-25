Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braskem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of Braskem in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE BAK opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Braskem has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Braskem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth $2,281,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

