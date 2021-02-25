Breville Group Limited (BRG.AX) (ASX:BRG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.13

Breville Group Limited (BRG.AX) (ASX:BRG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$18.70.
Breville Group Limited (BRG.AX) Company Profile
