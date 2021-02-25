Breville Group Limited (BRG.AX) (ASX:BRG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.13

Breville Group Limited (BRG.AX) (ASX:BRG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$18.70.

Breville Group Limited (BRG.AX) Company Profile

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

