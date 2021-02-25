Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.47. KBR reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. KBR’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

NYSE KBR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.52. 1,152,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in KBR by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,042,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 346,827 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,894,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in KBR by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 543,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.