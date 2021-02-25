Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $87.32. Approximately 602,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,077,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.18.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens raised Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

