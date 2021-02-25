Cadence Capital Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:CDM)

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.54.

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

