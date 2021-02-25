California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,490 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of United Community Banks worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 72,096 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $51,768,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 171,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UCBI stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

UCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

