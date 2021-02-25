California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,494 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,570 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 540,124 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 482,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 61.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 958,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,227 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

NYSE:PEB opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

