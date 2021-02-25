California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Xperi worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 116,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 64,376 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 440,922 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

