California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,640 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Copa were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Copa by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,751,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,524,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Copa by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 682,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after purchasing an additional 189,106 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Copa by 141.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 160,822 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 296.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 160,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Copa by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 360,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $93.37 on Thursday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.