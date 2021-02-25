California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 123.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

