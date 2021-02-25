Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 476 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 186,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,897 shares of company stock valued at $31,020,935 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VAR stock opened at $175.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.83 and a 200-day moving average of $173.95.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VAR. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

